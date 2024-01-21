Successful Breast Cancer Treatment and Oncoplastic Reconstruction by Dr. Garvit Chitkara: A Commitment to Evidence-Based Care

Dr. Garvit Chitkara noted Breast Cancer & Onco Surgeon, successfully treated a 37-year-old premenopausal woman diagnosed with breast cancer through a comprehensive treatment that included chemotherapy and breast reconstruction surgeries.

She approached Dr. Garvit Chitkara, a senior consultant associated with the Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care, Breast Cancer Program, and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Program, with a lump in the left breast that had been progressively increasing in size for 3 months.

The patient was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma with metastasis in the ipsilateral axilla after bilateral mammography and ultrasound-guided core biopsy. Her left breast had a 5.5x 4.5 cm lump in the retroareolar region with no palpable axillary node. Genetic testing revealed a family history of a strong lineage of breast cancer on the paternal side. Genetic tests revealed a Variant of Uncertain Significance (VUS) in MSH2. In addition, all family members with cancer had the same VUS at the same location.

At the helm of the multidisciplinary team, Dr. Garvit Chitkara treated her with neoadjuvant chemotherapy, to which she responded well. In addition, he performed a skin-sparing mastectomy with sentinel lymph node biopsy and extended Latissimus Dorsi flap-based whole breast reconstruction surgery to conserve her breast.

However, her histopathology report showed residual invasive breast cancer with DCIS with no lymph nodal involvement for which she underwent adjuvant treatment. Adjuvant treatment includes locoregional radiotherapy followed by targeted therapy. Today, she is completely cured and is at a low risk of cancer recurrence.

He elaborated on skin-sparing mastectomy with sentinel lymph node biopsy and extended Latissimus Dorsi flap-based whole breast reconstruction, which is a comprehensive surgical procedure performed to treat breast cancer.

The skin-sparing mastectomy procedure is a two-fold procedure viz. mastectomy that involves the removal of cancer-affected breast cancer for treating or preventing it. The skin-sparing approach involves the preservation of the patient’s natural skin during mastectomy for subsequent breast reconstruction.

The Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy is performed to assess the spread of cancer to the lymph nodes. In this procedure, some lymph nodes are removed for examination rather than for full lymph node dissection. Extended Latissimus Dorsi flap-based reconstruction is a procedure for reconstructing the removed breast tissue using the patient’s own tissue. The Latissimus Dorsi muscle is located in the back and is used along with its overlying skin and fat as a flap for reconstructing the breast. The words ‘extended flap refer to the large area of tissue harvested to enable extensive reconstruction.

Dr. Garvit Chitkara, an accomplished breast cancer surgeon, emphasizes that this comprehensive breast cancer surgery aims to restore the shape, volume, and symmetry of the breast while taking care to minimize scarring and preserve the natural skin of the patient. Surgery focuses on oncological and aesthetic parameters for the well-being of the patient.

The successful outcome of this case serves as an example for other breast cancer patients during their battle to overcome it. Dr. Garvit Chitkara’s unwavering commitment to emphasize an evidence-based breast cancer treatment approach along with surgical excellence in oculoplastic reconstruction ushers a new era of comprehensive treatment to overcome the challenges of breast cancer.

About Dr. Garvit Chitkara

Noted as one of the leading breast cancer surgeons in Mumbai Oncoplastic Breast Surgery in Mumbai, he is associated with Nanavati Max Institute of Cancer Care in Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital, Mumbai as a Senior Consultant. He has trained at the prestigious Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, where he has served as a faculty member imparting valuable education to future cancer surgeons. With more than 15 years of service excellence, he has been identified as one of the most well-versed surgeons in oncoplastic surgery. He is one of the few breast oncosurgeons who have received the prestigious European Breast Surgical Oncology Certification (BRESO), which relates to specialization in breast cancer surgery.

