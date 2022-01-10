Telangana reports below 2,000 Covid cases for second day

Hyderabad, Jan 10 Telangana reported below 2,000 new Covid cases for a second consecutive day on Monday.

The 24-hour period saw 1,825 new infections and one death. The state had reported 2,606 new cases on Saturday, the highest in more than six months.

The daily count dropped to 1,673 on Sunday due to fewer tests conducted on account of the weekly holiday.

Health authorities conducted 70,697 tests during the last 24 hours that ended at 5.30 p.m. on Monday. The positivity rate was 2.58 per cent, a drop of nearly one per cent compared to last week.

However, with the number of people recovered remaining far low compared to new cases, active cases jumped to nearly 15,000.

In Greater Hyderabad, the Covid tally further dropped to 1,042 from 1,165 on Sunday. However, in neighbouring urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri, the daily count saw a spike.

The number of new infections also increased in the majority of the districts.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao said 22,045 people took precaution dose (booster dose) on the first day on Monday.

Authorities on Monday started administering booster dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and citizens aged above 60 with co-morbidities. There are over 14 lakh targeted beneficiaries under the three categories.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Andhra Pradesh reported 984 new Covid cases on Monday. The authorities tested 24,280 samples during the period.

According to the state command control room, no death occurred due to Covid during the period.

