TN Chief Minister takes precautionary dose amid Covid rise

Chennai, Jan 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday received a precautionary dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

After taking the jab, the chief minister said that he had taken the shot as a frontline worker.

In a social media post, he said: "Health care workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities can take the precautionary dose."

Chief Minister had on Monday inaugurated the precautionary vaccine programme at Chennai for the health care workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities.

There are 4 lakh eligible people to be vaccinated for precautionary dose which includes 2,06,128 health care workers, 92,816 frontline workers, and 1,01,069 senior citizens with comorbidities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor