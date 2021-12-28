TN for integrated medical treatment for Omicron variant: Minister

Chennai, Dec 28 Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the state will integrate the Indian system of medicine with allopathy for the treatment of Omicron variant of Covid-19 virus.

In a statement on Monday, the minister said that in case of a surge in cases, 77 Siddha Covid care centres with 1,700 beds would be opened.

Meanwhile speaking to , Subramanian said: "We are expecting the Union government's approval for the integrated vaccine complex at Chengalpattu and the Pasteur Institute of India in Coonoor for vaccine production. This will ensure that there is no vaccine shortage in the state."

The state health department has already alerted all the district medical officers and the district administrations to take extreme care and caution to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. The variant which is considered to multiply exponentially can lead to an increased number of cases leading to the health care facilities becoming overcrowded thus giving rise even to "death-like" situations.

The number of Covid-19 cases has also shown a surge in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, and Erode on Monday and health officials have already conducted a detailed study into the reason for the surge.

A multi-disciplinary team, deployed by the Centre to assess the Omicron situation, is currently on a state tour since Monday.

The team deployed for ten states that have shown a surge in cases has met the state health minister health secretary J. Radhakrishnan besides senior doctors and officials to get a feedback on the prevailing situation.

Health department officials told that the team would inspect the surveillance mechanism of international travellers at the Chennai airport. It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has already commenced random tests for 10 per cent of passengers arriving from "not-at-risk" countries after the number of passengers tested for Omicron variant was higher among those who have reached from these countries.

The central team would also inspect the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) at State Public Health laboratory and visit the state vaccination centre and control room. The team would also conduct inspections at the Government Corona hospital at King Institute in Guindy as well as at Government Omandurar Medical College and Hospital.

The special team will also have a detailed study on the state's adherence to Covid protocol and Covid appropriate behaviour of the people of the state, including wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitisation, and regular washing of hands.

