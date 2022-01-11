TN records 15,379 fresh Covid cases, 20 deaths

Chennai, Jan 11 Tamil Nadu recorded 15,379 fresh Covid cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 62,767.

Chennai reported 6,484 of the new cases.

While Tamil Nadu has a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 10.3 per cent, the state capital's sate stood at 18.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a meeting of Department officials, said that there was no reason for the state to go for a total lockdown. The Health Department was monitoring the situation closely and would take an appropriate decision, he added.

