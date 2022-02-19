US Surgeon General, family members test Covid positive

Washington, Feb 19 US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said that he and his family have tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, he said: "My 5 year old son, my wife Alice, and I have all tested positive for Covid-19. Our son has a runny nose and low grade fever but is otherwise eating, drinking, playing with his sister, and watching his favourite cartoons.

"Alice and I have mild symptoms. She has a headache and fatigue. I'm experiencing muscle aches, chills, and sore throat... Our breathing is fine, thankfully."

The announcement came several days after Murthy said his four-year-old daughter had the virus.

New Covid-19 cases in the US are down by more than 60 per cent over the past two weeks. A number of states and cities are lifting masking requirements.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Thursday that it's "very good news" that new cases and hospitalizations are going down.

"However, when you look at the CDC map of high and substantial activity, it's still really mostly red or orange, which means that it's right up there where a lot of activity," he said.

As of Saturday morning, the US has reported 78,372,010 Covid-19 cases and 933,808 death, both the highest in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor