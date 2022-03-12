We can't declare that covid pandemic has reached its endemic stage, says Director of TIGS

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,614 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

However, according to experts the covid pandemic is not over yet. "We should still wait to call the Covid pandemic has reached its endemic stage. A lot depends on future variants & things might go downhill, we should be watchful. We can't declare that we're done with the pandemic," said Rakesh Mishra, Director of Tata Institute for Genetics & Society



As many as 5,185 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of recovery from the virus 4,24,31,513. The country has also reported 89 deaths due to COVID in the past 24 hours.

A total of 179.91 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under a nationwide vaccination drive.