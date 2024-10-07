What is Hypotension: Know Causes, Symptoms, and Why It's a Serious Health Concern

A normal blood pressure for most adults is a systolic pressure of less than 120 mm Hg and a diastolic pressure of less than 80 mm Hg. If it drops, then it can be a major concern and it can be a sign of Hypotension. Now what is Hypotension and what are its signs and symptoms?

Hypotension, or low blood pressure, is a medical condition characterized by a drop in blood pressure below the normal range. Hypotension can lead to various symptoms, including:

Dizziness or lightheadedness Fainting Fatigue Nausea Blurred vision

Several factors can cause hypotension, including:

Dehydration: Insufficient fluid intake can lead to low blood volume and decreased blood pressure. Heart Problems: Conditions affecting heart function can impair blood flow and lower blood pressure. Endocrine Issues: Hormonal imbalances, such as those related to the adrenal glands, can affect blood pressure regulation. Severe Infection (Septic Shock): Infections can lead to widespread inflammation and a significant drop in blood pressure. Blood Loss: Severe bleeding from injuries or internal bleeding reduces blood volume, leading to hypotension. Medications: Some medications, especially those used to treat high blood pressure, can cause hypotension as a side effect. Nutritional Deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients, particularly vitamins B12 and folate, can lead to anemia and low blood pressure.

It's important to note that low blood pressure can be a serious condition that requires medical evaluation and treatment.