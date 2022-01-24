WHO On Omicron: Everyone in world will be infected with Omicron ?, Here's what WHO said

Omicron variant cases are on the rise around the world, and are now being replaced by alpha, beta, and lethal delta variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) technical lead team has alerted the public. This is because the omicron is spreading rapidly. Although the Omicron variant has less impact than the Delta, it can now take a serious turn. We've seen similar changes in previous strains, "said Maria Van Kerkhov, WHO's technical lead. If omicron is less dangerous than delta, why patients are being hospitalized and causing death? Here's what the WHO answered,'Those who are infected with omicron. The effects are visible in their bodies. Some of them do not show any symptoms and some of them are in critical condition. Those who are older and have not been vaccinated or have covid. Such individuals have been shown to be more serious after being infected with omicron, "said Maria Van Kerkhov.

Will everyone in the world be infected with omicron? When asked about it, she ruled out the possibility. But she did not forget to mention that the speed of spread of the omicron is enormous. "The Omicron variant is definitely replacing other variants in terms of speed, and it is spreading very easily among the people. Although Omicron is spreading rapidly around the world, we cannot claim that everyone will be infected," Kerkhov said.

The WHO had earlier stated that the currently available corona vaccine was less effective against omicron. The WHO has appealed to the public not to take the Omicron variant lightly. The pandemic is not over yet. So don't be fooled. Taking Omicron lightly could lead to a major crisis, said WHO President Tedros Adnom Ghebreyesus.