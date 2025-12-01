Winter Health: Add These Two Power Ingredients to Turmeric Milk for Faster Relief from Cough and Cold

When the cold increases in winter, it has a direct impact on our health. Cold, cough and persistent cough are the minor ailments of the cold days. In winter, the increasing cold in the atmosphere often causes problems like cough, cold, sore throat. To get relief from these minor ailments, our traditional and easiest home remedy that has been followed for many generations is to drink turmeric milk. The curcumin present in turmeric and the nutrition in milk increases the immunity and provides relief to the throat.

If two more specific ingredients are added to turmeric milk i.e. 'Golden Milk', which is effective as a home remedy for cold and cough, its effectiveness increases many times over. These ingredients not only make turmeric milk tastier, but also make it more beneficial in reducing the problem of cough and phlegm from the root. Turmeric milk can be made even more effective, beneficial and provides quick relief. just by adding two special ingredients to it! Let's see what these two ingredients are and how they help in curing cough and sore throat.

Let's see what two special ingredients should be mixed with it to make a more effective turmeric milk that is effective in winter cough and what are its benefits...

Lung cleansing: - Ova is a type of compound called carbonol, which helps in dissolving and expelling phlegm. When this substance is mixed with turmeric milk, it also starts gradually expelling the old phlegm from the respiratory tract. Ova is not only beneficial in expelling phlegm from the chest, but also helps in reducing cholesterol in our body. Relief from swelling and pain in the throat: - Chronic and prolonged cough causes swelling in the throat. The anti-inflammatory properties present in turmeric are very high. When Ova extract is mixed with it, this mixture reduces swelling and cough immediately. Strengthens immunity: - The anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties of turmeric give the body the strength to fight infections. Ova strengthens the digestive system and energizes the body from within, and frequent coughs begin to decrease. Effective on chronic allergic coughs: - Many of us suffer from frequent coughs or allergies caused by coughs, especially during cold days. Adding black pepper and ova to turmeric milk cleanses the respiratory tract and reduces the accumulated swelling. Drinking such turmeric milk regularly helps improve the respiratory tract. Coughing after sleeping: - Often we cough a lot only after sleeping, which causes sleeplessness. Turmeric milk calms the tired nervous system, which leads to good sleep and reduces night cough.

Cold - What to mix with turmeric milk to reduce cough?

Take a glass of hot milk and add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder to it. Once it boils, turn off the heat. Now add 2 drops of fenugreek extract to it or you can also add 1/4 teaspoon of fenugreek powder. Not only that, you can also add 1 to 2 black peppercorns or a pinch of black pepper powder to it.