Winter Health Tips: Easy Home Remedy to Heal Cracked Heels Using Candle and Coconut Oil

Winter Health: During winters our heels get cracked and due to which we have to bear immense pain. We often take special care of our entire skin in winter without paying any attention to the heels. In the cold, the soles of the feet can become cracked and cause pain and infection. Especially if the cracks in the feet trap soil and there is a risk of infection. This is why many people complain of foot pain in the cold.

Sometimes cracked heels cause a lot of pain. In severe cases, blood starts coming out of them, sometimes it becomes difficult to even put the feet on the ground. It has been seen that the problem of cracked heels in winter is more common in women than men. Many people suffer from cracked feet during the cold days, but if you take proper care of them, this problem can be solved. For this reason, we can definitely use a special home remedy to reduce these cracks.

Even using expensive 'crack heel creams' available in the market, we often do not get the desired results. But, to reduce this problem of cracked feet, you can prepare a natural and very cheap cream using a simple candle available at home. See how to prepare a homemade cream to reduce cracks on the heels in winter...

Homemade cream to reduce cracks on the heels in winter...

To prepare a homemade cream to reduce cracks on the heels in winter, you will need 1/2 cup of coconut oil, 2 candles, 1.5 tablespoons of glycerin, 2 capsules of vitamin 'E', 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, most of these ingredients are always available in your home.

How to prepare a cream to remove cracks on the feet?

First of all, pour some coconut oil in a vessel and heat it properly. Once the oil is heated properly, add 2 finely chopped candles to it. Then, heat this mixture on low heat while stirring with a spoon. Keep heating the mixture on low heat until the candle pieces melt completely. When the candle pieces melt completely, turn off the gas and add glycerin, vitamin 'E' capsule, aloe vera gel to this mixture and mix the mixture with a spoon. Fill the prepared mixture in a container and store it properly. As the mixture cools, it will become thicker and thicker, thus the homemade cream to reduce cracks on the feet in winter is ready to use.

How to use this cream?

To apply this cream on the soles of the feet or cracked heels, wash the feet thoroughly, wipe them dry. Then, apply this cream directly on the soles of the feet or the cracks on the heels and massage it lightly with your hands. Then, put socks on your feet and sleep. The next day you will start feeling a better difference in your heels. Do this remedy at least 2 times a week. This will make the cracked heels of your feet look like new again in winter. In this way, you can do this simple home remedy to prevent cracked heels.

Along with this, you can also do other remedies...

1. Soak your feet in warm water for 20 minutes.

2. Use oil-based petroleum jelly.

3. Wear socks while sleeping at night.

4. Do not touch the ground barefoot.