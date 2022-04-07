XE Covid variant: What is XE Covid variant? What are its symptoms?

New XE Covid variant have raised concerns all over the world. The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation had on Wednesday said that "one patient is affected by 'Kappa' variant and another by 'XE' variant" based on regular testing of samples.The evidence doesn't suggest the presence of COVID 'XE' mutant in India, government sources said on Wednesday and denied media reports that claimed the first case of the variant had been detected in the country.

What is XE Covid variant?

XE is a mutant hybrid of the two previous versions of the Omicron variant, BA.1 and BA.2, which is spreading across the world. It was first detected in the UK on January 19 and since then a few hundred sequences have been reported and confirmed.

What are the symptoms of XE variant?

According to the UK Health Protection Agency, patients infected with the XE variant have symptoms such as runny nose, sneezing and sore throat. Which are different from the original strain of the virus. This is because the patient has to deal with complaints like fever and cough in the original strain. Also, in this variant patient experiences loss of taste or smell. As of March 22, 637 patients have been diagnosed with XE in England.



The XE Covid variant not likely to have delta-like effect in India

WHO's chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that XE Covid variant is not likely to have a Delta-like effect in India. Most people in India have been vaccinated against corona. Based on preliminary information about the new strain, it is said to be 10% more contagious than other strains. This means that the rate of its spread is high. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said, "We are still studying the XE Covid variant in detail and getting more information." According to the information received so far, there is no need to panic about this variant. Because it does not make the patient more serious. Those who have been vaccinated do not show any serious initial symptoms, Swaminathan said.

The new variant of the Corona variant has raised concerns in health circles. Because Maharashtra is currently on the recovery track and the third wave in the state which started in December 2021 is in its final stages.