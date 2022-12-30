YEAREND INTERVIEW: UP prepared for new Covid variant, all facilities in order: Dy CM

Lucknow, Dec 30 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has claimed that the state's health department was fully prepared to deal with the new variant of Covid-19.

He said the system was efficient and that mock drills were conducted in all the hospitals.

In a conversation with , the Deputy CM said that the UP government had become vigilant in view of the rising threat of the infectious disease in some countries, including China.

He claimed that all oxygen plants, along with the flow of oxygen in the pipes and ventilators were working fine. Along with this, the staff at the hospitals were ready to tackle the situation.

Pathak said that the state, by following the Centre's guidelines, had made masks mandatory in crowded areas.

He informed that the sample of the patient who travelled from China to Agra had been sent for genome testing and that he was completely healthy and was at home.

Pathak said that no panic was seen in the state.

Pathak is in charge of the state's health department and has been conducting frequent raids at hospitals to test their arrangements.

When asked about it, Pathak responded that the condition of the hospitals had been improving due to surprise inspections and efforts were being made to overcome the shortcomings. There was no shortage of medicines in the government hospitals, he added.

He said that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras had been opened at various places to ensure availability of medicines for the poor at subsidised rates.

On the question of the increasing crowds at the trauma centre, the Deputy CM said that patients with serious injuries and accident cases were being treated at the centre.

He claimed that care was being provided to all who reached the centre and hospitals were being upgraded to ease the burden there.

He added that trauma centres were also being opened in the district hospitals.

Pathak apprised that medical colleges were functioning in 65 districts of the state, leaving only 14 districts where colleges were yet to be opened.

On the arbitrary fees being charged in private hospitals, Pathak said that action was being taken against unregistered hospitals and they were being closed in large numbers.

Pathak said that the BJP stood with the backward classes and Dalits on the issue of reservation in the civic body elections in the state.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) had a habit of protesting and wanted to be in power despite being rejected by the people.

He accused the SP of acting only for their own betterment instead of the society's.

On the decreasing dialogue in politics, Pathak said that politics should not be linked to power.

He also condemned personal attacks on the politic through social media.

Pathak, who recently returned from a foreign tour for the Global Investor Summit, claimed that all big entrepreneurs wanted to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

He deemed the tour as successful and said that the state would soon rank No 1 on the economic front.

