13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship group stage concludes with high scoring games

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 24 : The group stage of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023 concluded on Friday with Hockey Punjab, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Le Puducherry Hockey, Delhi Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha registering victories in their respective matches at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

Hockey Punjab confirmed quarter-final berth in style by defeating Hockey Uttarakhand 13-0 in the first match of the day. Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh (22', 23', 55') led by example, scoring a hat-trick. He was joined on the scoresheet by Parvinder Singh (12'), Harsahib Singh (15', 54'), Kanwarjeet Singh (58') along with Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Jugraj Singh (14', 18', 39'), and forwards Dilpreet Singh (37', 48') and Sukhjeet Singh (52').

Uttar Pradesh Hockey finished the Pool stage as table toppers. In the second game of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Rajasthan 8-1. Sunil Yadav (5') opened the account for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, followed by goals from Indian Men's Hockey Team forwards Pawan Rajbhar (7') and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (11'). Uttar Pradesh Hockey Captain and Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Rajkumar Pal (33') also pitched in with a field goal. Sahani Arun (21', 49'), Faraz Mohd (22'), and Manish Yadav (23') scored the remaining goals for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Meanwhile, the only goal for Hockey Rajasthan was scored by Akhtar Shoyab (35').

Le Puducherry Hockey overpowered Kerala Hockey in the third match and witnessed Le Puducherry Hockey beat Kerala Hockey by 6-0. Veerathamizhan (21', 56', 58') ran the show for Le Puducherry Hockey with a hat-trick. The other goalscorers for Le Puducherry were P Baskaran (7'), and R. Ranjith (15', 17').

Delhi Hockey ran rampant in the fourth match of the day, Delhi Hockey comprehensively defeated Hockey Arunachal 23-0. The goalscorers for Delhi Hockey were Vashudev (2', 5', 8', 20', 41', 43', 55', 58'), Amit (4', 12'), Lovepreet Singh (12', 19', 45', 49'), Rahul (13'), Dheeraj Vats (21', 23'), Rohit (25', 42'), Rahul Gharai (30', 30'), Captain Gursimran Singh (33'), and Thakur Yash (60').

The last match of the day saw the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Telangana Hockey 7-0 and booked the quarter-final spot. Indian Men's Hockey Team defender and Hockey Association of Odisha Captain Dipsan Tirkey (24') scored the first goal through a penalty corner. He was assisted in his goalscoring efforts by Rajin Kandulna (25'), Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas (31'), Ajay Kumar Ekka (36'), Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess (43'), Rosan Minz (57'), and Rajin Kandulna (60').

