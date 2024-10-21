4th Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Department National C'ship: RSPB clinches title, beats IndianOil

New Delhi [India], October 21 : The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) women's team secured a thrilling 3-1 victory over IndianOil Ltd in the final of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 on Monday, avenging their defeat in last year's final.

The match, held at New Delhi's Major Dhyanchand National Hockey Stadium, featured some of India's top hockey stars and provided an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.

In a closely fought contest, IndianOil broke the deadlock in the 18th minute with a stunning goal from Deepika. However, Railways responded immediately with a powerful strike from India's most capped player, Vandana Katariya, leveling the score just a minute later. The two teams remained neck-and-neck until the fourth quarter when Railways' captain, Navneet Kaur, put her team ahead with a crucial goal. The victory was sealed by a final strike from Indian star Salima Tete, ensuring Railways' triumph with a 3-1 scoreline.

Having finished as the runner-up last year, Railways reversed their fortunes this time to lift the coveted trophy, while IndianOil had to settle for the runner-up position.

The winner's trophy was presented by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, while the first Runner-Up trophy was handed over by V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Oil Corporation. Salima Tete of Railways was named the 'Player of the Match' for her outstanding performance in the final.

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) defeated the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a nail-biting bronze medal match. After regular time ended goalless, the match was decided through a tense penalty shootout, with CBDT emerging victorious 3-2.

The individual awards for the tournament were presented at the end of the event, recognizing exceptional performances across various categories:

- Best Goalkeeper: Deepa Sharma (CBDT)

- Best Defender: Ishika Chaudhary (IndianOil)

- Best Midfielder: Neha (Railways)

- Best Forward: Preeti Dubey (SAI)

- Top Scorers: Mumtaz Khan (IndianOil) & Navneet Kaur (Railways)

- Best Player of the Tournament: Jyoti (IndianOil)

This year's championship once again served as a premier platform for showcasing the best of women's hockey talent in India. The tournament drew the attention of national team selectors and coaches, underlining its importance in nurturing future stars for Indian women's hockey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor