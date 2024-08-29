Amit Shah pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended his wishes to everyone on National Sports Day.

National Sports Day, celebrated on August 29, honours the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, known as 'The Wizard' of hockey.

Dhyan Chand represented the Indian hockey team from 1925 to 1949, scoring over 1,500 goals in 185 matches. His illustrious career includes winning three Olympic Gold Medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956.

"On the birth anniversary of hockey magician Major Dhyan Chand, I pay my respects and wish all fellow countrymen a Happy 'National Sports Day,'" Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X.

"Major Dhyan Chand's life is a symbol that any goal can be achieved with unwavering dedication and relentless effort. He not only elevated Indian hockey to great heights but also inspired a positive consciousness towards sports in the country. This illustrious athlete will continue to guide future generations," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Today, on the occasion of National Sports Day, we paid floral tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. It is his birth anniversary today and we are observing it as National Sports Day..."

He also emphasised the importance of staying fit and healthy for the development of the nation."Citizens of the country should stay fit and healthy. A healthy citizen builds a healthy society and a healthy society builds a prosperous country. To build Viksit Bharat in 2047, to ensure that every citizen stays healthy, it is essential for everyone to be fit," Mandaviya added.

The Minister urged everyone to spare one hour to participate in their one game of interest."It is important to indulge in sports to stay fit. So, all citizens should take one hour out of their busy schedule and play one game of their interest and stay fit. I too will play Football today for an hour," Mandaviya added.

Meanwhile, Major Dhyan Chand's son, Olympian Ashok Kumar unveiled his father's statue in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Ashok Kumar expressed his feelings after unveiling the statue of his father saying that Dhyan Chand's qualities and efficiency have influenced the country and its self-respect.

"... A son got the chance to unveil his father's statue. His qualities and efficiency influenced the country and its self-respect. He started a new culture of Hockey in India... He set new parameters as a player, soldier, citizen and father... It is a moment of pride for me... I thank the MPE department for it. The children who come here will get a new direction and inspiration..." Ashok Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

