Bangalore, Delhi teams win in All India Hockey Tournament held at Kovilpatti

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26 : The All India hockey tournament started on Saturday at the artificial turf hockey ground in Kovilpatti Krishna Nagar, Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. 16 best teams from different states are participating in the 10-day tournament. Divided into 4 divisions, league matches are currently underway.

The first match was played between Chennai Accountant General Office Recreation Club and Karnataka Hockey Ballari. The Accountant General Office Recreation Club team won with 2-1.

Chennai GST & Central Excise team clashed with New Delhi Indian Oil Corporation Limited in the 2nd match.

The New Delhi Indian Oil Corporation Limited won the match with a score of 4-1. In the 3rd match, New Delhi Central Secretariat and Chennai Integral Coach Factory clashed.

In this, the New Delhi Central Secret team won with a score of 2-1.

In the 4th match Kovilpatti, STAD Excellence Bangalore and Canara Bank clashed. Bengaluru and Canara Bank won the match with a score of 5-2.

