FIH accepts Batra's resignation, set to appoint acting president

Former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra on Monday resigned from the post of International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, thus relinquishing all three top posts IOA chief, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and FIH head he was holding.

"As stipulated in the FIH Statutes (Article 7.4 a), 'the Executive Board shall appoint an acting President to hold office until the FIH Congress appoints a person to fill the vacancy'. Therefore, a meeting of the EB will be organised as soon as possible," FIH said in a statement.

"In accordance with the same article, the next Presidential elections will take place during the upcoming FIH Congress which is planned to be held virtually on 4 and 5 November this year," it added.

"Any details about the Presidential elections process will be confirmed at a later stage."

In a letter to the executive board of the FIH, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the 65-year-old businessman-cum-sports administrator, said, "Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of president, FIH. Thank you for your support and guidance."

