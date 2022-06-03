FIH Hockey 5s: Indian women's team ready to open campaign against Uruguay

Indian women's hockey team are set to begin their campaign at the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from Saturday.

On the first day of the competition, the nine-member Indian women's hockey team led by captain Rajani Etimarpu will square off in their first encounter against Uruguay.

They will also compete against Poland later on the same day. India will face off against the hosts Switzerland and South Africa, respectively on June 5, Sunday.

"All the teams are playing for the first time in this format. So, all the teams are expected to be at the same level. We want to go and play hockey, showcase our skills, and enjoy ourselves," said Rajani Etimarpu in a statement.

"We are glad and excited to play in FIH Hockey 5s. We have worked hard on the training grounds, and have tried to adjust our game plan as per the format. We hope we can give Uruguay and Poland a tough contest on the first day of the competition," Rajani added.

Meanwhile, vice-captain Mahima Choudhary also stressed on the importance of the upcoming matches and explained the team's strategy for this format of the game. "Every team participating here wants to win the tournament. It is a good opportunity for our players to get exposure and gain experience of playing under pressure situations."

She added: "Everyone in the Indian women's hockey team wants to showcase and represent the nation well at the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament. We hope we can deliver good performances."

( With inputs from ANI )

