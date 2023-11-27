Haryana and Punjab reach final of hockey India senior men's national championship

Chennai, 27th November 2023: Haryana and Punjab emerged triumphant on Monday in their respective semi-final matches to set up an exciting final in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.

Hockey Haryana managed to beat the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 1-1 (4-2 SO) in a penalty shootout after the match was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward, Abhishek, scored in the 41st minute to give Hockey Haryana the lead, but BP Somanna (60+) of Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu scored the equalizer for his side in the dying embers from a penalty corner, taking the game to a penalty shootout.

Indian Men’s Hockey Team defender Sanjay, Rajant, and Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Abhishek and Joginder Singh scored in the shootout, while goalkeeper Pawan made some crucial saves to secure Hockey Haryana's win.

Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Karnataka by 5-1 in the second Semi-Final. Midfielder Shamsher Singh (4’) opened the account for Hockey Punjab, followed by goals from forward Sukhjeet Singh (13’), Captain Harmanpreet Singh (39’, 44’) and forward Akashdeep Singh (45’). The only goal for Hockey Karnataka was scored by Abharan Sudev B (18’).

