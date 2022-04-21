HI Junior Men National C'ship: Namdhari, SAI, Army Boys score big wins

Namdhari XI, SAIL Hockey Academy, SAI-Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy registered wins in the respective matches on the opening day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here on Wednesday.

In Pool C, Namdhari XI beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 12-1 in the opening match of the day. Hanspal Singh (4', 14', 32') and Maninder Singh (22', 56', 57') scored a hat-trick each, while Mokhram (2', 8') registered a brace for Namdhari XI.

Captain Harwinder Singh (5'), Hardeep Singh (18'), Princepal Singh (24') and Sukhwinder Singh (38') contributed a goal each for the winning team. Jai Bharat Hockey Academy's lone goal was scored by Deepanshu Tiwari in the 20th minute.

In the second match of the day, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 4-1 in Pool C. Captain Kerobin Lakra (3', 35', 55', 60') starred with four goals for SAIL Hockey Academy. Aman Sharma (6') and Lalit Kumar (47') were the goalscorers for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy.

In Pool G, SAI-Academy registered a massive 18-2 win over Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh. Lalit Negi (14', 29', 30, 54') and Neeraj Kumar Yadav (33', 37', 49', 50') scored four goals each, while Patcha Tharun Kumar (17', 39', 43') and Dharmendera Pal (35', 56', 58') each registered a hat-trick for SAI-Academy.

Mohd Anas (46',52') bagged a brace while captain Dhananjay Prajapati (19') and Rohit Jatav (55) contributed a goal each in what was a goal-fest. Meanwhile, for Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh, Dharamveer (29') and Mohar Singh (60') got on the scoresheet.

In another Pool G match of the day, Army Boys Sports Company registered a monumental 19-0 over Hubli Hockey Academy. Nitish Kumar (4', 25', 42', 50') starred with four goals, while Paulus Dodray (8', 38', 40') and Manjeet Singh (12', 31', 51') each bagged a hat-trick for Army Boys Sports Company.

Manoranjan Minj (14', 57'), Sanchit Horo (15', 54') and Ramaji Prasanth Kumar (18', 30') each scored twice, whereas Ankit (36'), Ravi (44') and Uma Shankar (45') contributed a goal each for the winning team.

The hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 10-0 in Pool H. Deepak Soreng (31', 59', 60'), Shivam Singh (39', 45'), Navin Kerketta (2'), Simon Bodra (22'), Md Danish (43'), Pradeep (49') and Daniyal Soy (57') were the goal-scorers for the home side.

In the final match of the day, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy edged out Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 2-0 in Pool H contest. Anshul (14') and Harmandeep Singh (56') scored a goal each for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy.

( With inputs from ANI )

