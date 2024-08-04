Hockey India Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B set to begin in New Delhi today

New Delhi [India], August 4 : The 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A and B are set to begin with Men's category matches taking place in New Delhi.

The men's category of the tournament will be played on Sunday (August 4).

While the Women's category will start on Monday.

Both the Men's and Women's Finals will take place on August 11. Men's category matches will be held at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Ground and Women's category matches will be played at Jhilmil Hockey Center in New Delhi.

"We must provide youngsters with ample match experience at early stages in their career to ensure complete development of the players. The Sub Junior Academy Championships will give the youngsters a platform to showcase the results of the hard work they have put in over the years," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"The Academy Championships are put in place to give youngsters a platform to show their skills and also to shine on areas that require improvement. This will help the coaches to impart specific coaching and help these young stars realise their full potential. We all hope to see some exciting talent to shine from these Championships," Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh.

The teams participating in the Men's category of the Academy Championship are Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy in Pool A.

Pool B consists of Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy. Pool C is made up of Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari Sports Academy and Thirumavalavan Hockey Academy.

Har Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Republican Sports Club and Ashwini Sports Academy are placed in Pool D.

The Women's category has two pools. Pool A consists of Har Hockey Academy, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Anantapur Sports Academy, and Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Pool B includes Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, and R K Roy Hockey Academy.

