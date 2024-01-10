Hockey India announces 26-member squad for four-nation series in South Africa

New Delhi [India], January 10 : Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 26-member squad for a four-nation series in Cape Town, South Africa, starting January 22. The tournament will feature France, the Netherlands, India, and hosts South Africa.

The Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Singh, and FIH Player of the Year winner Hardik Singh will shoulder the responsibilities of Vice Captain. Youngsters Araijeet Singh Hundal and Boby Singh Dhami have been included in the squad following an impressive outing with the junior Indian side.

Goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, and Pawan have been included in the squad, along with defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sumit, Sanjay and Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.

The midfielders selected for the team are Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh and Manpreet Singh. The forward line features Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami.

Speaking about the series, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, as quoted from Hockey India, "We are quite excited to get on with the season in the Olympic year with the South Africa Tour where we will play quality teams. We have chosen a big squad in order to give players exposure, and it will also give me an opportunity to see some of the players in competition mode ahead of the FIH Hockey Pro League. We have a short camp in SAI, Bengaluru before we leave for the Tour. We have also included two young players in the Senior side, and it will be interesting to watch them adapt to the level we play."

Indian Team for South Africa:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Pawan

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kuma, Sumit, Sanjay, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Vishnukant Singh, Hardik Singh (VC), Manpreet Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Boby Singh Dhami.

