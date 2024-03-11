Hockey India announces 28-member core probable group for national camp

New Delhi [India], March 11 : Hockey India (HI) on Monday announced a 28-member core probable group for the senior men's National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held from March 12 to 30 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The camp is significant as the Indian Team will aim to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the crucial Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team returns to camp after a successful outing in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, where they are placed third after claiming 15 points from 8 matches across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs. The league will resume on May 22, 2024 in Antwerp, Belgium, before moving to London on June 1 and then the Netherlands for the final leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton said they are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp.

"We need to ensure we are in the best shape possible before heading for a series of test matches in Australia. The players chosen for the camp will be in contention to play the upcoming set of important games; hence, we have picked a group of experienced players along with some youngsters who played in the Pro League as well. The Pro League mini-tournament in Odisha proved to be an excellent testing ground, but there is always room for improvement, and we will look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics," he said, according to Hockey India release.

Indian Men's Hockey Team 28-member Core Group:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh.

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh

Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.

