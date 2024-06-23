Hockey India celebrates Olympic Day 2024 by bringing hockey community together through exciting activities

New Delhi [India], June 23 : Hockey India marked this year's Olympic Day with an array of activities designed to promote sportsmanship. Over the past few days, Hockey India Member Units hosted various events to strengthen connections between individuals of all ages and sports. These activities created a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to come together, overcoming gender and physical barriers, and experiencing their first sports encounters.

The celebrations featured a variety of events, including friendly tournaments, exhibition matches, individual skill performance competitions, and a tree plantation drive. In alignment with this year's theme, 'Let's Move,' the Member Units organized numerous activities centred around physical activity and hockey. The activities included exhibition matches, mini-tournaments, quizzes, art competitions, and a mass social service drive, all emphasizing Olympic Day and its values.

The celebrations also aimed to encourage an active lifestyle for everyone. By highlighting the importance of physical well-being, the events sought to inspire a sense of responsibility and remind participants of the positive impact sports and exercise have on physical and mental health.

Introduced in 1948, Olympic Day commemorates the birth of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894, at the Sorbonne in Paris. Its primary goal is to encourage global sports participation regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.

As the 76th Olympic Day approached, Hockey India actively supported the International Olympic Committee's #LetsMove campaign.

The hockey community nationwide united to celebrate, sharing pictures and videos on Hockey India's social media. Various Member Units organized a multitude of engaging activities on Sunday, promoting the Olympic spirit and celebrating the power of sports. For example, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, Le Puducherry Hockey, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Hockey Uttarakhand hosted drawing and quiz competitions and hockey matches, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bengal and Hockey Ranchi arranged friendly matches.

Several Member Units, including Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Hockey Bihar, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Kerala Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Mizoram, organized men's and women's exhibition matches. Goans Hockey organized junior and sub-junior matches.

Hockey Bengal held a match between Bengal Masters Hockey Players and organized a tree plantation drive, while Hockey Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh celebrated by encouraging people to make yoga a part of their everyday life, with players from different age groups practising Surya Namaskar and Pranayama.

Meanwhile, Hockey Maharashtra organized an exhibition match between Olympians and international players versus Maharashtra XI. The event also featured interactions between the Olympians, kids, and parents, creating a memorable experience for all. Additionally, there was a signature campaign where participants could wish the Indian hockey contingent the best of luck for the 2024 Paris Olympics. To further engage the community, a "Let's Move" selfie campaign was also held.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey stated, "Our Member Units have shown remarkable dedication to integrating sports into daily life through a wide range of activities, fostering inclusivity across ages, genders, and abilities. By uniting people and highlighting the myriad benefits of sports engagement, they truly embodied the spirit of Olympic Day."

Echoing his thoughts, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "These celebrations strengthen the bond between children, young adults, and sports, providing a gateway to experience the rich sporting culture first-hand. Olympic Day promotes fitness, well-being, culture and education while upholding the values of excellence, friendship and respect."

