Hockey India League: Soorma eyes scoring efficiency in critical match against Gonasika

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], January 13 : Soorma Hockey Club is gearing up for its sixth match in the Hockey India League (HIL), facing Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday, a press release by the HIL stated.

With eight points from five games, Head Coach Jeroen Baart reflected on the team's performance so far, lauding their defensive endeavours while emphasizing the need for creating more chances. Soorma Hockey Club has won three of their five matches and lost two so far amd are currently at the fifth spot in the points tally with eight points.

Three of Soorma's matches have been decided in shootouts, with two going in their favour and earning bonus points. Speaking on this trend, Baart remarked as quoted by the release, "I think it is very tight, all teams are close to each other and any team can go all the way. We are seeing this across other matches as well. You have to be on your toes throughout, games can go any way."

Highlighting Soorma's defensive strength, Baart said, "I think defensively we have been very solid, and we have a very good goalkeeper, Vincent Vanasch, who makes a difference as well. We have scored only one field goal in five games, so we have to make sure we get more efficiency up front, and this is something to focus on in the next few games."

Looking ahead to the clash against Gonasika, the head coach added, "It is going to be a very close and tight game. We need to finish our chances when we are high up the pitch and capitalize on the momentum when we can. Our defensive structure has been quite solid, so that is something we are pleased with."

Reflection on some of Soorma's key performers, "I think we have had some crucial contributions from our team. The contribution from Phil Roper and Nichola Della Torre has been very big, the consistency from Jeremy Hayward in the back, but also having Vivek Sagar Prasad in the midfield has been very important for us," Baart added.

Summing up his thoughts, he said, "I think we just need to get our forwards going with more corners and goals on target."

