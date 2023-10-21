Hockey India Sub-Junior South Zone Championship 2023: Kerala, TN, Puducherry register wins

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], October 21 : The fourth day of the 1st Hockey India Sub-Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, saw Kerala Hockey, Hockey Andhra Pradesh registering wins while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 1-1 with Hockey Karnataka in the Women's category. In the Men's category, Le Puducherry Hockey and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered wins, while Kerala Hockey drew 2-2 with Hockey Karnataka.

In the first match of the day, Kerala Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 11-0. For Kerala Hockey, Lekshmi D (2', 33', 49', 51', 55') scored five goals, while Parameswari Pinapothula (23', 25', 47') netted three goals, Captain Abhay Jyothi (22', 57') netted two goals and Ayanya Saseendran (11') scored one goal.

In the second match, Hockey Andhra Pradesh triumphed over Le Puducherry Hockey with a scoreline of 14-0. For Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Captain Thirumalasetty Sree Vidya (17', 26', 40', 50', 54', 56', 59') scored seven goals, while Kuppa Tulasi (17', 33', 38') netted three goals. Patan Mujiya Begum (22', 58') scored two goals, while Pujari Madhurima Bai (60') and Vaishnavi Mandala (60') scored one goal each.

In the third match, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu drew 1-1 with Hockey Karnataka. For the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kowsica S (30') scored the goal while Captain Lakshmi (48') netted the equalizer for Hockey Karnataka.

Coming to the Men's category, in the first match, Le Puducherry Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 6-0. For Le Puducherry Hockey, Ajay (2', 49', 59') scored three goals, while Anbupathi (38'), Abdul Rehan (24') and Kalaiamudan (29') scored one goal each.

In the second match, Kerala Hockey drew 2-2 with Hockey Karnataka. For Kerala Hockey, Ashin (43', 57') netted two goals, while for Hockey Karnataka, Jashan Thammaiah (31') and Nishanth (49') were on target.

In the last match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-0. For the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Captain Sugumar M (13', 18', 35') scored three goals, while Kamlesh (48') scored one goal.

