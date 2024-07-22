Hockey Maharashtra off to winning start

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh)[India], July 22 : Hockey Maharashtra registered contrasting wins over their opponents and got off to a double win in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women West Zone Championship 2024 at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday.

Hockey Maharashtra men played out a stiff match to down host Chhattisgarh Hockey 5-4 after Arjun Hargude scored the winner in the last minute of play. The other highlight of the match was Kartik Pathare (3 goals), while Gaurav Patil scored the other goal.

Earlier in the day, Hockey Maharashtra girls scored a huge 13-0 win over Goans Hockey with Sanika Mane (5 goals) turning out to be the star. The other scorers were Sukanya Dhaware, Tanushree Kadu, Savitri Boragalli (2 goals each), Khushi, Asmita Ghotale (1 goal each),

Results

Men: Hockey Maharashtra: 5 (Kartik Patare 4', 35', 43' - pc, Gaurav Patil 21' - pc; Arjun Hargude 60') beat Chhattisgarh Hockey: 4 (Mahavir Verma 28' - p.c; Anand Suryavanshi 44' - pc; Mohit Nayak 48', 55' - ps). HT: 3-0

Women: Hockey Maharashtra: 13 (Khushi 4' - pc; Sukanya Dhaware 6', 9'- ps; Sanika Mane 7', 22' - pc, 27 - pc, 50', 51'; Asmita Ghotale 15'; Tanushree Kadu 20', 39'; Savitri Boragalli 24', 56') beat Goans Hockey: 0. HT: 9-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor