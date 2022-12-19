Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Bhopal

The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 to be staged in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela moved to Bhopal on Sunday. The Trophy was unveiled at the residence of Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education and Skill Development and Employment of Madhya Pradesh.

The trophy was also presented at the Mayur stadium, and Nitin Dhimole, President of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Lok Bahadur Vishwakarma, General Secretary of Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Lalit Nayak, Treasurer of Hockey Madhya Pradesh were all in attendance.

Later the HWC Trophy was also on display in Capital Mall for fans to take selfies and photographs with. In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on 29th January 2023.

The nationwide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on 5th December by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. Following this, the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

