"I am hopeful India hockey team will win gold at Olympics": Former player Mir Ranjan Negi

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 : Former India hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi is hopeful that the men's team will turn the colour of Tokyo Olympics bronze into gold in Paris.

In the Tokyo Olympics, India's men's hockey team made history by ending 41 years of wait for a medal in the event. The Indian hockey team came from behind, overturned a 3-1 deficit and clinched a historic 5-4 win over Germany.

In the ongoing Paris Olympics, under head coach Craig Fulton, the Indian team have gone from strength to strength throughout their campaign.

India scripted history on Thursday against Australia by registering their first win in 52 years. Even against the mighty Belgium, India gave them a handful of trouble throughout the game despite falling short with a 2-1 defeat.

As India continues to grow in strength, Negi reflected on the recent results of the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. He is hopeful that India could go on to win the gold in Paris.

"In the Tokyo Olympics, India won the bronze medal in hockey after 41 years. I am hopeful that the Indian hockey team will win another medal in the Paris Olympics. Indian hockey team played really well against Tokyo Olympic gold medallists Belgium. After 52 years, India has defeated Australia in the Olympics. I am hopeful that the Indian Hockey team will win the gold medal at the Olympics. Indian Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played exceptionally well," Negi told ANI.

India's nail-biting 3-2 win against Australia was nothing short of a thriller. Hunting for their first win since the Munich Olympic Games in 1972, goals by Abhishek (12') and Harmanpreet (13', 32') ensured India ended their winless streak.

Ahead of their quarter-finals match on Sunday, Harmanpreet admitted that it was a "special" win for the team and said, "I think we ticked off all the right boxes today. Starting the way we did and then some brilliant saves by Sreejesh ensured we stayed ahead in the game. It is a special win ahead of the quarter-finals. It gives us a lot of confidence."

