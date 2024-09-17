IND vs CHN: India Wins Fifth Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Title with 1-0 Victory Over China

India secured their fifth Asian Champions Trophy title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against China on Tuesday. Jugraj Singh scored the lone goal in the 51st minute to seal the win for the Indian team.

GOOOAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! 🇮🇳💙



Jugraj Singh strikes in Q4 to break the deadlock! India takes the lead in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Final. 💪



India 🇮🇳 1-0 🇨🇳 China

.

.

.#HockeyIndia#IndiaKaGame#INDvCHN#ACT24 #Final — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 17, 2024

The match saw China test the Indian defence with early pressure. India's first real chance came in the first quarter when Sukhjeet’s shot was saved by the Chinese goalkeeper. India earned their first penalty corner (PC) in the 9th minute, but the effort was blocked by the Chinese defence. Harmanpreet Singh’s subsequent PC attempt missed the target. China ended the quarter strongly, forcing Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak into several saves.

Read Also | FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2024: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated for FIH Player of the Year, PR Sreejesh for Goalkeeper of the Year

The second quarter remained goalless as China employed a defensive strategy to stifle India's attacks. A significant opportunity arose for India in the 27th minute when Harmanpreet’s PC attempt hit the post. India was awarded a penalty stroke after Wang fouled Manpreet Singh, but a successful review by China reversed the decision, and the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, India created numerous chances but faced a resolute Chinese defence. China earned a couple of PCs, but Pathak was quick to deny them. Hundal’s attempt in the final minutes of the quarter was also off target.

The final quarter began with India intensifying their pressure. The breakthrough came in the 51st minute when Harmanpreet made a key run into the D and set up Jugraj Singh, who made no mistake in scoring the decisive goal.

China responded by deploying a flying goalkeeper in a bid to equalize but was unable to breach the Indian defence. India held firm to secure the 1-0 victory and clinch their fifth title in the tournament.