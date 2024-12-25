"India has such big potential": Zach Wallace on Hockey India League's role in shaping India's hockey future

New Delhi [India], December 25 : As the Hockey India League (HIL) gears up for its highly anticipated return, the excitement surrounding Indian hockey is palpable. Great Britain's Zach Wallace, who joins the Hyderabad Toofans after being acquired for Rs 26 lakh, shares his optimistic views on the potential of the Indian hockey team.

"I think it's got such big potential. India is such a major hockey country, and you can see from the last Hockey India League the impact it has had on the Indian hockey team, taking them from much lower in the world rankings to two bronze medals in the last two Olympics. I'm sure this Hockey India League has the potential to push Indian hockey that step further," Wallace told ANI.

Selected to represent his country at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wallace's team reached the quarter-finals before being narrowly defeated by India in a penalty shootout. Now, he brings his talent and experience to the Hyderabad Toofans.

Wallace expressed his enthusiasm about participating in the Hockey India League, emphasizing the unique energy and passion for hockey that Indian fans bring to the sport.

"I'm very excited," he shared. "With it being the first year after so long, I'm also very intrigued. There are still a lot of unknowns about how it's going to be, but yeah, I'm very excited. I've always loved my experience of playing hockey in India with the fans. You really feel the love and the passion for hockey, and the atmosphere in the stadiums has always been incredible," he noted.

When asked which players he looks forward to sharing the dressing room with, Wallace highlighted the strength and diversity of the Hyderabad Toofans' roster.

"I think it's hard to say just one because, with the Hyderabad Toofans, we've selected a really strong roster of players. There are a lot of talented Indian players in the squad. From the foreign players, Gonzalo Peillat is someone who's won everything, a world-renowned drag-flicker, and Arthur De Sloover, one of the top players in the world. So, I think we have a very talented squad," he said.

Wallace also spoke about his role in mentoring the young Indian players on his team. As an experienced player, he aims to provide a supportive environment where they can thrive.

"Yeah, I think as someone a little more experienced on the team, I want to first and foremost give them the platform to go out and express themselves and play their game. I think it's very important that they can. I found, as a young player myself, that being able to learn by going out and doing it, and making mistakes, is crucial. It's important not to suffocate them with too many instructions. If they have the freedom to express themselves, they can learn a lot quicker. But it's also about teaching them small tips here and there to help them become the best they can be. And I think, not necessarily on the hockey side, but more in terms of hard work, discipline, and the effort it takes to play at the top level, those are the important things I can show them," he remarked.

Wallace's commitment to fostering young talent and his excitement for the HIL exemplifies the positive impact that international players can have on the league and Indian hockey as a whole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor