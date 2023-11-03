India outclass Korea 5-0 to continue their unbeaten run at Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 3 : The Indian Women's Hockey Team continued their unbeaten run at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Ranchi by securing a commanding 5-0 win against Korea in their last Pool match on Thursday.

Salima Tete (6', 36'), Navneet Kaur (36'), Vandana Katariya (49'), and Neha (60') netted goals for India, according to a press release from Hockey India.

With this triumph, the Indian squad claimed the top spot in the points table, amassing 15 points from five matches. Meanwhile, Korea, having garnered seven points from five games, concluded their group stage campaign in fourth place. As per the standings, both teams are set to clash once more in the semi-finals.

While speaking to the press after the match, Vandana Kataria said that they have played as a team against Korea and put in a lot of hard work.

"I am feeling very happy and proud of my team. They have played as a team in today's game and put in a lot of hard work," Kataria said.

The Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia said that they knew Korea was a strong side since they played against them at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"Earlier, we played against Korea at the Asian Games and we knew that they had a strong squad but we outplayed them with our hard work. We knew if we can work on our strengths, we can score goals," Savita said.

Indian women's hockey coach Janneke Schopman said that the semi-final match against Korea will be tough since they will be looking at the video and won't be giving that much space.

"I am really happy and we have scored some great goals. I know we can do that and how good we can play hockey. The semi-final will be tough, they will be looking at the videos and won't be giving that much space," Janneke said.

Salima Tete who was awarded the Player of the Match award said that Korea is a tough side but they gave their hundred per cent against them and that's why they got the result.

"This award is for my team and we are making a good combination. Korea is a tough side but we gave our 100% against them and that's why we got the result. In the upcoming match, we will try to play better," Tete said.

With the scoreline in their favour, India sustained the offensive onslaught against Korea with frequent circle penetrations. Although they came close to notching a second goal on several occasions, they failed to capitalize on those opportunities. As the opening quarter concluded, India maintained a 1-0 lead.

The second quarter mirrored the first, with India dominating possession and orchestrating swift passes to keep Korea on the defensive. India even managed to secure two penalty corners during this period, but couldn't capitalize on them. Despite their continued efforts and numerous opportunities, the Indian team was unable to increase their lead, and they headed into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

Determined to make a comeback in the game, Korea launched an aggressive offensive assault in the third quarter and even approached the goal with potential equalizing opportunities on a couple of occasions. Nevertheless, India swiftly turned the tables by counter-attacking, reasserting their dominance. Their persistence paid off when they won a penalty corner following which Navneet Kaur (36') unleashed a powerful shot to find the back of the net. Just moments later, Salima Tete (36') displayed her prowess by scoring a remarkable field goal, elevating India's lead to 3-0, which stayed intact by the end of the penultimate quarter.

In the last quarter, India's relentless pursuit of additional goals was evident as they continuously challenged Korea's defensive line. Their determination bore fruits as Vandana Katariya (49') executed a splendid flick, further extending India's lead to 4-0. Adding to the emphatic victory, Neha (60') secured a field goal in the closing moments of the match, sealing a resounding 5-0 triumph for the Indian team.

India will take on Korea in the second semi-final of the tournament on Saturday.

