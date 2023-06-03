Indian junior men's hockey team given warm welcome after tournment victory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 : The Indian Junior Men's Hockey team were given a rousing reception upon their arrival here on Saturday afternoon after winning the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 in Salalah, Oman. They defeated traditional rivals Pakistan in the final.

The Indian team were greeted and garlanded at the airport here by officials from Hockey Karnataka, including Secretary AB Subbaiah. A delegation from SAI STC comprised of junior hockey players from Karnataka.

Indian colts were crowned champions after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Pakistan in the final to win the tournament for a record fourth time. India has set a new record for the most titles won at the Men's Junior Asia Cup. Previously, India and Pakistan were tied at three.

Speaking on their successful campaign, Captain Uttam Singh said they prepared well for the event.

"It brings us great joy to come back home with the trophy, we have put in a lot of hard work as part of our preparation, and it is nice to be rewarded for it. It is heartwarming and very motivating to see a legend like AB Subbaiah welcome us."

Mohit Shashikanth, who also won the accolade as goalkeeper of tournament, stated that the team was inspired by the Indian men's team that brought home the Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. "We saw the immense love and affection showered upon the team after winning a Bronze medal at the Olympics and were motivated to make India proud, so this is a special achievement for us," he said.

