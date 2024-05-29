Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team suffer heart-breaking loss against Germany

Monchengladbach [Germany], May 29 :The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team suffered a 2-3 to Germany in a match that went down to the final minute during their fourth game of the Europe tour in Monchengladbach. Yogember Rawat and Gurjot Singh scored for the Indian Junior Men's Hockey team.

The first quarter had plenty of action with both the teams finding themselves with opportunities to take the lead through penalty corners. As neither team got past each other's defence, the quarter remained goalless.

Five minutes into the second quarter, the Germans broke the deadlock with a field goal to take the lead. The Indian Junior Men's team continued to prove the resilience that they have displayed in every game of the tour as they equalized through a penalty corner via defender Yogember Rawat to end the first half with the score reading 1-1.

India won another penalty corner a few minutes into the third quarter and forward Gurjot Singh made full use of it to put his team in the lead. But Germany didn't stay quiet for too long as they equalized just minutes later with a penalty corner, taking the game into the final quarter with nothing to separate the two sides.

The visitors had a chance to regain their lead early in the final quarter but were unable to find the back of the net on the penalty corner. The Germans were awarded a penalty corner in the final moments of the game and they capitalized on it to seal the game 3-2 just in the nick of time.

The Indian Junior Men's team will play their final match of the Europe tour against Germany in Breda, Netherlands on May 29.

