Indian junior women's hockey core group returns to national camp; to train under new coach Tushar Khandker

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], July 7 : Hockey India on Friday named a 39-member core probable group for the Junior Women's National Coaching camp, scheduled to take place from July 8 to August 14 at SAI, Bengaluru.

The Indian team will aim to fine-tune their preparations for the FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 10 2023 in Santiago, Chile.

This camp will take place under the guidance of former India captain Tushar Khandker, who was recently appointed as Coach of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will be high on confidence when they return to the training camp as they clinched the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023 last month in Japan by defeating Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final.

In a display of sheer brilliance, the Indian team exhibited their prowess, conquering challenges with unwavering resolve to emerge victorious and secure the coveted championship title for the first time in the competition's history.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian team not only won the elusive title but also secured direct qualification for the highly anticipated FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023, further cementing their position as the top contenders from Asia.

With their sights set on global glory, the team is now dedicated to intensifying their preparations for the forthcoming FIH Junior Hockey Women's World Cup 2023, eager to display their exceptional skills and prowess on the international stage.

Speaking about the team's return to the camp and training under his guidance, Coach Tushar Khandker said, "Our focus now is to build upon the team's recent success and achieve even greater heights at our next major tournaments, especially the prestigious Junior World Cup, which is just a few months away. The training camp will serve as a crucial platform for the team to fine-tune their strategies, sharpen their techniques, and foster even stronger team dynamics. Also, we will emphasize the importance of discipline, teamwork, and mental fortitude, instilling in them the values necessary to excel at the highest level of the game."

The following players will be part of the Junior Women National Coaching camp: Kurmapu Ramya, Madhuri Kindo, Neelam, Mahima Tete, Mamita Oram, Nishi Yadav, Manju Chorsiya, Kajal Bara, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Hina Bano, Hritika Singh, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Taranpreet Kaur, Mudugula Bhavani, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Dipi Monika Toppo, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Preeti, Annu, Yogita, Aditi Maheswari, Bhumiksha Sahu, Nirupama, Ritanya Sahu, Munmuni Das, Anjali Barwa, Sakshi Rana, Puja Sahoo, Khushboo Khan, Manashri Narendra Shedage, Sujata Kujur and Ropni Kumari.

