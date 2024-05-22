Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team start Europe tour with 2-0 win

Breda [Netherlands], May 22 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team started their Tour of Europe with a stunning 2-0 victory over the Netherlands' club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Netherlands' Breda. Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach etched their names on the scoresheet to secure the victory for India.

Despite both teams finding opportunities through penalty corners, a goalless first quarter unfolded. While India was eager to take the lead and begin their campaign on a positive note, the opening goal evaded them. Similarly, India were unavailable to convert either of their three penalty corners in the second quarter as well.

The deadlock was finally broken in the third quarter, when a crucial penalty corner for India resulted in a goal from Hina Bano, bringing the scoreline to 1-0. Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push aggressively pursued the equaliser, but their inability to convert any of their three penalty corners in the third quarter kept them trailing.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team triumphed against the Dutch club, as Kanika Siwach found the back of the net to double India's lead. The Indian defensive unit did well to maintain their clean sheet in the final few minutes of the match and ensured the victory.

The Indian Junior Women's team will play their next match against Belgium in Breda, Netherlands on 22nd May.

Indian junior women's hockey team:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

Defenders: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, NirruKullu

Midfielders: Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

Forwards: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach.

