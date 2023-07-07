Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

By IANS | Published: July 7, 2023 01:40 PM 2023-07-07T13:40:51+5:30 2023-07-07T13:45:22+5:30

Chandigarh, July 7 The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF will organise BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Competition - 2023 ...

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10 | Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Inter BSF hockey tournament from July 10

Next

Chandigarh, July 7 The Frontier Headquarters of the BSF will organise BSF Inter Frontier Hockey Competition - 2023 from July 10 to 13 in Jalandhar, it was announced on Friday.

Teams from 11 BSF Frontiers will compete to excel and attain glory in competition.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has the privilege of its sportsmen having received three Padma Shri and 17 Arjun Awards.

Many BSF sportsmen have represented India in various national and international competitions in various disciplines.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Bsf inter frontier hockey competition Bsf inter frontier hockey competition Bsf frontiers chandigarh Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Union Territory Of Chandigarh Union Territory Chandigarh Chandigarh Lok Sabha Jalandhar Chandigarh Centre Chandigarh Tricity Pgimer Chandigarh Chandigarh Police