IOC approves LA28 Olympic hockey tournaments qualification system

Lausanne [Switzerland], December 11 : An important milestone in the build-up of the next Olympic hockey tournaments that will take place in Los Angeles, USA, in 2028, has just occurred with the approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of the qualification system for both events, women's and men's, as per a press release from the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Like the last editions since the Beijing Olympics in 2008, 12 teams per gender will participate in the quadrennial mega-event, including the host nation, the USA.

The remaining 11 participating teams per gender will result from the following events:

FIH Hockey Pro League: the highest placed nation in the FIH Hockey Pro League Seasons 2025-26 and 2026-27 will qualify; if the same team that wins the 2025-26 Season also wins the 2026-27 Season, the runner up of the 2026-27 Season will qualify

Continental Championships: the highest placed team in each of the five continental championships that is not already qualified as host or through the FIH Hockey Pro League will qualify; should the nations that qualified through the FIH Hockey Pro League be the highest placed in their continental championships, the next highest placed nation in such continental championship will qualify.

FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments: there will be four tournaments (two per gender) consisting of eight teams each, held in early 2028; the top two teams in each tournament will qualify and therefore complete the line-up of participating teams.

Located just outside downtown Los Angeles, Carson Fields, which are adjacent to the world renowned venue that serves as the home of the LA Galaxy football team, will be transformed into a state-of-the-art hockey venue, equipped to host thrilling matches, vibrant fan activations, and moments that will shape the next chapter of Olympic hockey history.

Hockey has been an Olympic sport since 1908. The Netherlands won both Gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Continental Championships include:

African Hockey Road to LA28 (scheduled in 2027)

20th Pan American Games (scheduled in 2027)

20th Asian Games (scheduled in 2026)

EuroHockey Championship (scheduled in 2027)

Oceania Cup (scheduled in 2027)

Should the USA win the 20th Pan American Games in 2027, the second placed nation will not subsequently qualify; instead the quota place will be allocated through the FIH Olympic Qualification Tournaments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor