JSW Soorma Hockey Club register maiden win in the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 5 : JSW Soorma Hockey Club registered their first win of the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26, beating Ranchi Royals 2-1 at Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium here on Monday. Penny Squibb (1') and Olivia Shannon (39') scored for the winners, while Agostina Alonso (35') netted for Ranchi Royals, as per a release.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club came flying out of the blocks, earning a couple of penalty corners within the first minute. They capitalised on the second attempt with dragflicker Penny Squibb (1') finding the back of the net to give her side an early lead. The Australian then made her presence felt at the defensive end with a goal line clearance in the fourth minute, keeping Soorma's lead intact. Ranchi Royals pushed back to try and get back on level terms. However, they were kept at bay by the Soorma defence, registering only two circle penetrations in the first quarter.

It was an encouraging start to the second quarter from Ranchi Royals as they responded strongly and pushed Soorma on the back foot. With 11 circle entries and 3 penalty corners in the second quarter, they knocked on the door in search of the leveller but couldn't find a way to break down a determined Soorma backline that remained organised to hold onto their 1-0 lead at halftime.

Soorma's resistance was finally broken in the second half after Hannah Cotter weaved through their defence before setting up Agostina Alonso (35'), who fired her effort past the goalkeeper to restore parity for the Ranchi Royals. However, JSW Soorma Hockey Club regained their lead four minutes later, with Olivia Shannon (39') finding the back of the net from a penalty stroke.

Chasing the game in the last fifteen minutes, the crowd got into the game, backing Ranchi Royals as they remained relentless in pursuit of the equaliser. The hosts pinned Soorma back in their own half and had 11 circle entries in the final quarter, throwing everything they had at the opposition. However, Soorma were disciplined in their low block and held on to register a 2-1 victory, bagging their first win of the season. As a result of this scoreline, SG Pipers have confirmed their spot in the final.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor