Junior men's hockey nationals: Delhi, Punjab register easy wins in pool matches

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), May 18 Delhi Hockey and Hockey Punjab got their campaigns off to victorious starts over Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Andhra Pradesh respectively on Day 2 of the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship here on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day in Pool H, Delhi Hockey got off to a winning start with a 7 - 2 victory over Hockey Uttarakhand. Nitin (35', 58') scored a brace, while Rohit (24'), Vikas Upadhyay (39'), Sahil Kumar (43'), K Rohit (44') and Naveen Bidhuri (56') chipped in with one goal each for Delhi Hockey. Vishal Kumar (14') and Deepak Singh Fartyal (54') scored a goal each for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In Pool F, Hockey Punjab completed a 3-0 victory over Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Abhitab Singh (8'), Pardeep Singh (41') and Gurbakhsish Singh (43') got on the score sheet to give Hockey Punjab the win.

Earlier on Day 1, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 3 - 1. Captain Sathish B (7'), Anantharaj (35'), and Anand Y (46') scored for Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Arjun Yadav (6') got the goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In Pool D, Hockey Haryana trumped Kerala Hockey 8 - 0. Eight different goal scorers in Rajat (6'), Amandeep (20'), Ankit (28'), Tanuj Saroha (35'), Deepak (36'), Vasu Dev (42'), Gurnoor Grewal (47') and Captain Vikas (54') scored the goals for Hockey Haryana.

