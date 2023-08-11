Khelo India junior women’s hockey league 3rd edition set to start on August 13

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Following successful two editions of the Khelo India Women’s League, the third edition of the tournament is set to start on August 13 with the Junior Women’s Hockey League. The competition will take place here at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium.

A total of 13 teams will compete in the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League 2023 from 13 to 22 August 2023 and 24 August to 2 September 2023 respectively.

The main purpose of these Khelo India Women’s leagues is to not only strengthen the domestic competition structure and talent identification but also to empower the girl athlete to compete and find her footing in sports as a career.

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, under the Sports for Women component of the Khelo India Scheme, organized two editions of the competition in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Women’s Leagues witnessed more than 250 competitions with the participation of more than 23,000 women athletes across various age groups. The Khelo India Women’s Leagues were held in more than 50 cities located across 26 States/UTs. Multiple national records have also been set during various stages of the League.

The leagues followed another major competition for women athletes called Khelo India Dus ka Dum, where there was a massive 80,000+ participation by girls across multiple age categories from all over the country in 1500+ sports events. The event was held pan-India from March 10 to 31, in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023. The Dus ka Dum event was held from Srinagar in Jammu to Thrissur in Kerala and Kokrajhar in Assam to Amravati in Maharashtra and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The sports disciplines which featured were Kho-kho, Swimming, Athletics, Wushu, Archery, Fencing, Judo, Weightlifting, Hockey and Yogasana.

The events were held in States across its Cities/Districts, Universities across its Campuses/Colleges, SAI Regional Centres across its National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Extension Centres, Khelo India Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence as well as Khelo India Academies.

