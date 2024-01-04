Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League: SAI Bal, SAI Shakti register wins

New Delhi [India], January 4 : Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 2 witnessed SAI Bal Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and SAI Shakti Team win their respective matches.

SAI Bal Team records comprehensive win:

In the first match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 10-0. Sree Vidya Thirumalasetty (21', 24', 47'; 49') scored four goals, Shanti Horo (22', 29', 36') scored a hat trick while Vandana Patel (32'), Mutum Priya Devi (39') and Jyoti Xaxa (58') scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre wins by the barest of margins:

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 1-0. The first three quarters didn't see any goals scored. It was Saniya Syed (48') who scored the only goal of the match by converting a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

SAI Shakti Team records convincing win

In the third match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Anantpur Sports Academy 12-0. Bhavya (3', 30', 53', 59') scored four goals, Sakshi (25', 29') and Purnima (32', 54') scored braces, while Tamanna (18'), Sanjana Raikwar (18'), Binati Minz (36') and Captain Kajal (46') scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

