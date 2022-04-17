Madhya Pradesh defeat SAI to win HI Women's Junior Academy National C'ship title

The final of the second Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship concluded in the most thrilling manner on Saturday here in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy clinched the title with 2-1 in a closely contested encounter against SAI Academy.

Bhumika Sahu (34') and Hritika Singh (43') played extremely well and scored one goal each to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy to take the lead in the third quarter of the match. In response, Prini Kandir (54') scored an impressive goal for SAI Academy giving a tough fight in the final.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's strong defence helped them in maintaining the lead against their rivals and clinch the victory in front of the home crowd.

Mrinal Choubey, manager of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy expressed his happiness after winning the Championship. "It feels immense proud to end the tournament as the Champions. Our team executed the plan that we had in our mind before the game," Mrinal Choubey said in a statement.

"It's a complete team effort that helped us to get the result in our favour. It was a good game, SAI Academy played really well. There were some chances that they could've availed but our defence line did a great job in restricting them," he added.

In the other match, Raja Karan Hockey Academy secured third position in the tournament after beating Salute Hockey Academy 1-0.

Both the teams showed extreme grit and commitment on the field to end their campaign in the third position. Preeti (39') scored in the third quarter to give her side the required lead against their opposition. Raja Karan Hockey Academy's strong defence left no stone unturned in restricting Salute Hockey Academy to earn a hard-fought victory.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor