Men's hockey nationals: Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh win on Day 7

Bhopal, April 12 Bharat scored four goals as Delhi Hockey thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 10-0 in a Pool A match on Day 7 in the 12th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2022 here on Tuesday.

In the first pool game of the day, Delhi Hockey dominated the match against Hockey Rajasthan with Bharat (11', 13', 29', 52') scoring four goals in the match. Braj Gopal (13', 41') and Dheeraj Vats (45', 55') also scored two goals each, while Sumit Kumar (33'), and Rabbani (58') to complete the scoreline of 10-0.

The second game of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Telangana Hockey 5-3 in a thrilling Pool B match. Sukhdev Nirmalkar (4') started the scoring for Chhattisgarh Hockey, getting the first goal. However, Sandeep Subedar (7') scored the equaliser just three minutes later.

Khogeshwar Bag (28', 39') and Arbaj Ali (38') added three more goals for Chhattisgarh Hockey before the final quarter but Mahesh Reddy Rela (47') and Aravind Lavudya (51') scored one goal each for Telangana Hockey to reduce the deficit. Ganesh Yadav (53') managed to get his name on the scoresheet.

The third match of the day saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh beating Hockey Himachal 5-1 in Pool G. Himanshu Sanik started the scoring for Hockey Madhya Pradesh getting the first goal in the 20th minute.

Gursewak Singh scored the equaliser in the 28th minute but Shaun Glen Gladwin scored two consecutive goals in the 36th and the 39th minute to give Hockey Madhya Pradesh the lead back again.

Shwetank James scored a goal in the 49th minute and Mohd Nizamuddin added the final one of the match in the 57th minute as Hockey Madhya Pradesh picked up a 5-1 win.

In the fourth game of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh faced off against Hockey Uttarakhand in the Pool C encounter. Shahanawaz Hasan opened the scoring in the 9th minute for Hockey Uttarakhand while captain Vijay Pal doubled the lead in the 18th minute.

Pattan Imran Khan managed to get a goal back in the 21st minute for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Vijay Pal added another goal in the 39th minute to take the scoreline to 3-1. Pattan Imran Khan scored the second goal for Hockey Andhra Pradesh in the 50th minute, while Captain Tatiparthi Aron Saroj Anand Raj scored another in the 59th minute as the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

The final game of the day was a Pool D contest between Hockey Bihar and Kerala Hockey. Shahanul Shafas KV scored the first goal for Kerala Hockey in the 17th minute of the match, but Sajan immediately equalised in the 19th minute.

Turtan Minz gave Hockey Bihar the lead in the 30th minute, scoring the second goal. Sajan extended their lead in the 32nd minute thereby scoring her second to make the scoreline 3-1 in the favour of Hockey Bihar.

Christo Sebastian reduced the deficit in the 35th minute scoring the second goal for Kerala Hockey. Prem Ranjan Ekka scored the fourth goal for Hockey Bihar in the 42nd minute, but Shijin S reduced the deficit straight away with a goal in the 44th minute. Ashutosh Bharti scored the fifth goal for Hockey Bihar in the 60th minute and they won the match 5-3.

