Men's Hockey WC: Netherlands advance to QFs after record-breaking 14-0 win over Chile, Malaysia down NZ 3-2

Netherlands earned a direct qualification to quarterfinal from Pool C with a record-breaking 14-0 win over Chile while Malaysia finished second in the table after a 3-2 win over New Zealand in their matches held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

With this win, Netherlands topped the Pool C with nine points and three wins in three matches. Malaysia ended as second with six points and two wins in three matches. New Zealand is at the third position with three points and one win and two losses to their name. Malaysia and New Zealand can still qualify further if they perform well in cross-overs. But it is the end of the road for Chile, who finish at the bottom of the table with three losses and zero points.

Coming to the Netherlands' match, the first quarter of the match ended with the Netherlands leading 1-0. The Dutch earned a PC in the sixth minute and Jip Janssen wasted no time in converting them.

The second quarter turned out to be more miserable for the debutant Chilean team as Derck de Vilder (22nd minute), Thijs van Dam (23rd minute), skipper Thierry Brinkman (25th minute) took barely three minutes to make it 4-0 for the Dutch. Netherlands earned a PC in the 29th minute and Janssen converted it successfully to make it 5-0 for the Netherlands.

At the end of the second quarter and first half, Netherlands led 5-0.

The third quarter was the worst for Chileans and three-time champions Netherlands continued making a mockery out of their defence. Goals from Brinkman (33rd minute), Janssen (34th minute, penalty corner), Terrance Pieters (37th minute), Koen Bijen (40th minute), Justen Blok (42th minute) and Janssen (44th minute, penalty corner) made it a whooping 11-0 in favour of the Dutch.

With the final quarter to go, the Netherlands was leading 11-0.

Chile earned their first PC in the 50th minute, but could not convert it. Meanwhile, Netherlands broke the record for scoring most goals by a team in a single WC match, with Koen (45th minute), Teun Beins (48th minute, penalty stroke) and Brinkman (58th minute, penalty stroke) scoring more to make it 14-0. In the other match, which was closely contested Malaysia defeated NZ by 3-2.

The first quarter saw Black Sticks earning a penalty stroke in the second minute, but failing to convert it. Malaysia was also unsuccessful in converting a PC earned in seventh minute, but an eighth-minute strike from Faizal Saari gave Malaysia an early lead.

Malaysia led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was goalless despite Malaysia getting two PCs. At the end of the second quarter and the first half, Malaysia still had a 1-0 lead.

Malaysia doubled the lead in the third quarter with the help of a goal from Razie Rahim in the 42nd minute. At the end of the third quarter, Malaysia had a 2-0 lead.

The final quarter saw Black Sticks staging a fightback as quick goals from Hayden Phillips (51st minute), Sam Lane (52nd minute) made things even between both the sides. But Faizal scored his second goal of the match in 56th minute to give Malaysia the lead once again. Malaysia ended on the winning side by 3-2, despite NZ earning a PC in 57th minute.

( With inputs from ANI )

