Odisha CM Patnaik unveils FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 coffee table book

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 1 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today unveiled the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 coffee table book on Friday.

Sportstar, the leading sports magazine, published this book which commemorates the spectacular hosting of the World Cup by the state and chronicles the transformative changes at the two venues, Rourkela and Bhubaneswar, while celebrating the spirit of hockey.

Noteworthy, Odisha played host to consecutive editions of the Hockey Men's World Cup, with the 2023 tournament surpassing its predecessor in scale and grandeur.

Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta, Sridhar Aranala, VP, The Hindu Group, and Sports and Youth Services Secretary, Vineel Krishna, were present on this occasion.

The coffee table book showcases the rich legacy of the world cup highlighting memorable moments, iconic players, and the fervent support of fans. With stunning visuals and captivating narratives, the book offers readers an immersive experience, reliving the excitement and passion of this prestigious sporting event.

The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 was a spectacular success, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of sporting history. The coffee table book encapsulates the essence of the tournament in all its glory. It is not just a book but a treasure trove of memories, ensuring that the legacy of the Hockey World Cup lives on for generations to come.

