Paris Olympics: Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulate Indian Hockey Team on reaching semifinal

Paris [France], August 4 : Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team following their victory in the quarterfinals against Great Britain in the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the score scores were level 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shoot-out 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

"Congratulate the Indian Hockey Team on winning a spectacular shoot out against Great Britain to seal the semi-final berth in #ParisOlympics2024. The team won the match despite playing one man down, with their grit, resilience and superb hockey skills. May the team continue this excellent form and script history. Best Wishes," Naveen Patnaik wrote on X.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to social and praised the Indian Team after reaching the semifinal of the ongoing marquee event.

"WHAT A WIN! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their heart-stopping shoot-out victory, earning a spot in the semi-finals! You're now just one win away from claiming your 13th Olympic medal in hockey. Your relentless spirit and remarkable skill have captivated us all. Best of luck in the next match!" Nitin Gadkari wrote on X.

In the second quarter of the quarter-final match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Earlier in the second quarter, India's Amit Rohidas was given a red card after he raised his stick and caught opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match one-man down.

Before half-time, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shoot-out, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one helping India to move into the semis of the tournament.

Earlier in the previous match, The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match at the ongoing Summer Games.

Two names shined bright on India's scoresheet in the first quarter, with Abhishek (12') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13') scoring within a space of two minutes at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Thomas Craig (25') however, converted a penalty corner to bring Aussies back into the hunt.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter starting in the 32nd minute. A late penalty conversion from Blake Govers in the 55th minute ensured a thrilling end to the contest in which India collected three points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor