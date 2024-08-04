"PR Sreejesh is a legend": Indian skipper Harmanpreet after win in QFs

Paris [France], August 4 : Following his side's win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Paris Olympics men's hockey competition, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh lauded goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, calling him a legend of the game.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final on Sunday. As the score scores were level 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shoot-out 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

Speaking as quoted by Olympics.com, Harmanpreet said, "He is a legend, man, no doubt. This is his last tournament and he is playing like this. So we are looking forward and we still have two matches to go. We will give our best."

Sreejesh announced ahead of the Paris Olympics that the competition would be his last international outing for India. The 36-year-old's decision to make Paris his final stand has only motivated the Indian National Team to begin their "Win it for Sreejesh" campaign, urging global hockey fans to rally behind the team in their attempt to stand on the podium once again.

The skipper was also happy with his team's performance, saying that each and every player gave his 200 per cent.

"Each and every player gave 200 per cent for the team. It is very hard to play (a player down) for most of the whole match, but the belief was there, the effort was there, and that's why I think we made it," he added.

In the second quarter of the quarter-final match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Earlier in the second quarter, India's Amit Rohidas was given a red card after he raised his stick and caught opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match one-man down.

Before half-time, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shoot-out, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one helping India to move into the semis of the tournament.

Earlier in the previous match, The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match at the ongoing Summer Games.

Two names shined bright on India's scoresheet in the first quarter, with Abhishek (12') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13') scoring within a space of two minutes at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Thomas Craig (25') however, converted a penalty corner to bring Aussies back into the hunt.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter starting in the 32nd minute. A late penalty conversion from Blake Govers in the 55th minute ensured a thrilling end to the contest in which India collected three points.

Currently, the Indian contingent has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics and all of them came in shooting.

