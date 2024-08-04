Ravi Shastri, Mohammed Shami hail Indian Men's Hockey Team for reaching semi finals

Paris [France], August 4 : Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami heaped praise on the Indian Men's Hockey Team as they entered the semi finals at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the score scores were level 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shoot-out 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

"Wow. Not a game for the faint-hearted. What character to defend with 10 men for that long. @16Sreejesh You beauty. You are the best in the business," Shastri wrote on X.

Shami took to social media and appreciated the Indian team after they reached the knock-out stage in the ongoing mega event.

"Chak de India! India Stuns Great Britain in Penalty Shootout Thriller. Despite being down to 10 players for 48 minutes, our team showed remarkable resilience and determination, fighting their way to a semifinal spot. What a proud moment for Indian hockey! Waiting for the 52-year drought to end"

In the second quarter of the quarter-final match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Earlier in the second quarter, India's Amit Rohidas was given a red card after he raised his stick and caught opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match one-man down.

Before half-time, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shoot-out, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one helping India to move into the semis of the tournament.

Earlier in the previous match, The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match at the ongoing Summer Games.

Two names shined bright on India's scoresheet in the first quarter, with Abhishek (12') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13') scoring within a space of two minutes at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Thomas Craig (25') however, converted a penalty corner to bring Aussies back into the hunt.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter starting in the 32nd minute. A late penalty conversion from Blake Govers in the 55th minute ensured a thrilling end to the contest in which India collected three points.

